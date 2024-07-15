This Cocktail Ingredient Is Sure To Make Cheap Beer Taste Way Better
Whether it's Friday night, Football Sunday, or fun in the sun, beer can make any occasion more enjoyable and refreshing. That is unless it's a cheap-tasting brew. An uninspired beer can leave a dry, yeasty taste on the palate that's more dehydrating than quenching. Whether you bought an affordable beer that compromised on flavor or wound up with a pack of ill-tasting brews, mixing unappealing pints with margarita mix is an easy way to revive them.
All margarita mixes are unique, but most are built on a foundation of lime juice and sweetening agents. Some are jazzed up with other citrus flavors, most commonly orange juice. Imbuing cheap beer with margarita mix can give it a more palatable and zippy taste. The sweet and zingy flavors of the margarita mix harmonize to cover up any foul notes that taint a bad brew making it a more well-rounded beverage.
Preparing a beer-rita is as easy as adding a splash of margarita mix to your pint. You can pour a bit out from the can or bottle to make room for the tangy mix or combine the two drinks in a larger glass to avoid wasting a sip. For the sweetest, zestiest flavor that won't wash away the hops of your beer, a one-to-one ratio of each beverage works wonders, but tasting as you go can help you achieve your ideal balance. Bear (or beer?) in mind that this bar hack works best with light beers like lagers, pilsners, and wheat beers.
Selecting a high-quality margarita mix
When adding margarita mix to a beer, it's important to select a high-quality batch, otherwise you'll turn a cheap brew into an undrinkable one. Brush up on the characteristics of a superior margarita mix before adding any to your beer.
Thanks to its ready-to-use convenience, store-bought margarita mix is a quick and easy option for jazzing up budget beer. However, many commercially made mixes are loaded with sugar, which imparts a cloying, syrupy taste and texture that's just as off-putting as low-quality beer. For a fresher, more natural touch of sweetness, consider using one fashioned with agave nectar rather than high-fructose corn syrup. Ensure that the blend features real limes to give your beer an organic, freshly plucked-from-the-tree essence of citrusy brightness. Ultimately, less is more, so opt for a mix that has a relatively short list of familiar ingredients.
Of course, you can also make your own. Preparing a homemade margarita mix gives you more agency over how sweet, tangy, and bright the blend is. You can tailor the flavors to perfectly complement your beer selection for a synergistic libation that's uniquely yours. Plus, using fresh ingredients ensures a high-quality taste that isn't always matched by store-bought options.
Jazzing up beer-ritas
Adding a splash of high-quality margarita mix to a cheap beer is a surefire way to breathe new life into its disappointing flavor. However, there are some fun ways to zhuzh up a beer-rita beyond the basics. To give a beer-rita a low-maintenance makeover, rim your glass with a chili-lime spice blend to bolster the zesty flavors of the margarita mix while giving the boozy beverage a kick of approachable spiciness. Just don't forget to garnish it with fresh lime.
Alternatively, if your mix doesn't already feature it, a spritz of freshly squeezed orange juice or an orange liqueur like Cointreau or Grand Marnier can give it a more authentic margarita appeal. Of course, a shot of tequila can give it a stronger, more robust flavor that will satisfy those looking for a bolder, more traditional margarita experience. Purchase or prepare a margarita mix infused with fruity flavors to give a beer-rita a touch of garden-fresh sweetness. Pineapple or mango adds a tropical zing, strawberry brings a bright and juicy flavor, and blueberry provides a tart twist.
Next time your party vibe is spoiled by cheap-tasting beer, don't just throw in the towel. Grab or make some margarita mix to turn the night around. Although there are other ways to take cheap beer to the next level, dressing it up with a zippy margarita blend is one of the tastiest tricks of them all.