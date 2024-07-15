This Cocktail Ingredient Is Sure To Make Cheap Beer Taste Way Better

Whether it's Friday night, Football Sunday, or fun in the sun, beer can make any occasion more enjoyable and refreshing. That is unless it's a cheap-tasting brew. An uninspired beer can leave a dry, yeasty taste on the palate that's more dehydrating than quenching. Whether you bought an affordable beer that compromised on flavor or wound up with a pack of ill-tasting brews, mixing unappealing pints with margarita mix is an easy way to revive them.

All margarita mixes are unique, but most are built on a foundation of lime juice and sweetening agents. Some are jazzed up with other citrus flavors, most commonly orange juice. Imbuing cheap beer with margarita mix can give it a more palatable and zippy taste. The sweet and zingy flavors of the margarita mix harmonize to cover up any foul notes that taint a bad brew making it a more well-rounded beverage.

Preparing a beer-rita is as easy as adding a splash of margarita mix to your pint. You can pour a bit out from the can or bottle to make room for the tangy mix or combine the two drinks in a larger glass to avoid wasting a sip. For the sweetest, zestiest flavor that won't wash away the hops of your beer, a one-to-one ratio of each beverage works wonders, but tasting as you go can help you achieve your ideal balance. Bear (or beer?) in mind that this bar hack works best with light beers like lagers, pilsners, and wheat beers.