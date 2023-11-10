A Little Hot Sauce Takes Cheap Beer To A New Level

Some would say beer and hot wings go together like milk and cookies. Although you probably wouldn't want to dip a chicken wing in your beer, you can pour hot sauce into your beer for a spicy drink. Hot sauce is regularly used to liven up food like chicken wings, salsa, and scrambled eggs, but it can also transform your cheap beer into a delightful drinking experience.

Cheap beer is great for sporting events, concerts, and keggers — or simply if you're on a budget. Sure, there are those rare beer drinkers who prefer a Coors Light over a flavorful craft beer, but in general, cheaper beer means lower quality taste. It may seem strange, but adding hot sauce to your inexpensive brew can seriously upgrade its flavor. By simply adding a few shakes of hot sauce, you can turn a watery beer into something unique that will wake up your tastebuds. For the easiest, quickest beer cocktail you've ever made, pour hot sauce directly into your can or bottle and let it sit on the top (it's not a bad thing if it overflows a bit).