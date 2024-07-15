Aluminum Foil Dividers Are The Quick Fix For Oversized Baking Pans

Whether you spent three hours or thirty minutes preparing a recipe that requires a baking pan, it's a serious bummer to discover you don't have the correct size of pan to bake your creation. Luckily, if you go to put your brownies in the pan and realize it's too large for the amount of batter you made, all is not lost. You can use a piece of aluminum foil to create a divider in your pan that will transform it into the exact size you need.

All you need to do is take a large piece of tin foil and fold it into a thick strip that's the same height as your baking pan. Then, put the strip of tin foil into the pan where you want the divide to be and fold the edges away from the side of the pan where you're going to place the food, so that the strip of tin foil is the same width as the pan. To help keep the divider in place, add a few perpendicular supports. Fold or roll a few pieces of tin foil into thick strips or cylinders. Then, fit these support beams into the pan so that one end pushes against the tin foil divider and the other end pushes against the side of the baking pan. This way, when the baking mixture you pour into your newly-sized pan hits the tin foil divider, the support beams will brace the divider and stop it from potentially caving in or falling over.