Making Homemade Coconut Milk Is So Easy With This Kitchen Tool

Purchasing a carton of coconut milk is much easier than making your own. However, even if you choose one of the best coconut milk brands, you'll miss out on the rich flavor and velvety consistency of homemade. Maybe the effort required to get inside a fresh coconut is putting you off. Luckily, all you need to make deliciously creamy homemade coconut milk is a mature coconut, water, a high-powered blender, and the right tool to drain this tricky fruit. Instead of attempting to pry open a shell with brute force, simply utilize your corkscrew.

Instead of piercing fresh coconut with a screwdriver or another unclean garage tool, use a winged corkscrew for a cleaner, more reliable option. This kitchen-friendly tool will release coconut water for easy drinking, and fresh coconut milk is only a couple more steps away. First, locate the eyes of the coconut — the three small circles near the top of the fruit. Press each one with your fingers and puncture the largest indentation with the spiral "worm" of your corkscrew. By twisting downward (as you would open a bottle of wine), you can pull out a decent chunk of coconut flesh and drain coconut water in a flash. Pierce two of the holes to make pouring the liquid easier. Luckily, this brilliant method works with more than one type of corkscrew.