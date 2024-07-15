What's The Deal With Fancy Restaurants Serving Such Tiny Portions?

When you pay more, you get more — unless, of course, you are eating at a high-end restaurant. Ironically, the fancier you get, the smaller the portions seem to be. Whether you frequent upscale eateries or your only reference is the fancy meals and dishes Chef Carmy prepares on "The Bear," you may have wondered why the plates at high-end restaurants are all so small. Chefs claim that there are many reasons for such minuscule portions, but the main factor is the cost of ingredients.

In the case of most fancy restaurants, the ingredients that each entree offers are extremely expensive. They may import certain products from overseas or grow them in-house, which is costly to maintain. In order to use the high-quality ingredients that the fancy dishes require and still make a profit, chefs are encouraged to make portions small. While your entree may not look like much, chefs count on the unique flavors the high-end ingredients bring to compensate for its size.