A Fine Dining Chef's Expert Tips For Plating Food Like A Pro

When you're serving guests at a dinner party, you should know how to set a formal table, as well as how to present your fabulous meal in an appetizing way. Daily Meal spoke with fine dining expert Ryan Ratino, Executive Chef and Owner of Hive Hospitality (a company that provides consultation services for fine dining), to get some useful tips for plating food like a professional such as himself. Ratino is also the chef-owner of Washington D.C's two-Michelin-starred restaurant Jônt and the one-Michelin-starred Parisian bistro Bresca.

According to Ratino, the first thing you should prioritize when plating food is the color of the plates themselves, and there's one specific color that makes the best foundation for building colorful ingredients. Ratino shared, "For our cuisine we enjoy matte white, low to no gloss. This provides a perfect canvas for our food and the seasons that we are trying to represent."

You may have heard that to serve a great meal, you should make food and drinks that provide a delicious balance of flavor and texture. That balance extends to the colors of your meal's presentation, and colorful ingredients look appetizing when layered on complementary white plates.