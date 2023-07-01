20 Meals And Dishes From The Bear Season 2, Ranked

FX and Hulu brought real human stakes to the kitchen in Season 1 of the comedy-drama, "The Bear," not to mention the beautiful meals that were served that season. Fans of the first season will be pleased to hear that "The Bear" is back with more episodes and even more amazing dishes.

The season follows chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) and his protegee, Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), as they attempt to transform the bones of Carmy's family sandwich shop into a new destination for fine dining in Chicago. Season 2 follows the frantic ups and downs of opening a restaurant, but also shows us a world outside the kitchen as well.

The best part of the latest season of "The Bear" is the sheer number of new and delectable meals we get to see. From amazing breakfasts to desserts that will blow your mind, these are our top 20 meals from "The Bear" Season 2 ranked from worst to best. We've based these rankings on how the chefs and diners in the episodes react to what they eat, as well as how good the dish looks or sounds. Bonus points if it is an actual dish from a restaurant that people have raved about.