Patience Is Key When It Comes To Infusing Liquor

Making cocktails at home can be a very enjoyable creative process. But sometimes, you might feel like you just can't achieve the level of mixology mastery a fancy bar can. Fortunately, there are a few steps you can take to level up your drink-making game. It all comes down to adding complexity to your selection of drinks, and there's no better way to do this than infusing liquor. This requires little more than ingredients you probably already have or can easily access, plus a dash of patience.

Infusing liquor brings enormous depth to your concoctions, whether you're whipping up a coconut-infused whiskey, a jalapeno-infused tequila, or a strawberry-infused gin. Moreover, it opens up an entirely new world of cocktail options. The trickiest ingredient is time, as this practice does require you to let your selected ingredients steep in your liquid for hours, days, or even weeks. Every infusion is different, so it helps to understand just how much patience you need to have for which ingredients.