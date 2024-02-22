The Genius Moka Pot Trick For Irresistible Infused Cocktails

When it comes to crafting cocktails, there's a lot of room to get creative. From selecting the perfect garnish, deciding on a spirit, and diving into the exciting universe of mixers, both savory and sweet, there's a lot that goes into making one of these versatile drinks.

One of the most exciting cocktails to indulge in is a beautifully layered infusion cocktail. These beverages are special because the spirits used in them have been imbued with spices or herbs beforehand. This process allows mixologists to showcase multiple flavors in one drink without overwhelming the overall taste. To make this magic happen, the flavor-imparting ingredient must be steeped in alcohol for several hours, or sometimes even days, before meeting the shaker. (The length of time will depend on the spirit and infusion ingredients you select.) While the flavorful result is usually worth the extra time, not everyone has the same level of patience, and it's not ideal for those hoping to spontaneously make a batch of infused cocktails.

Well, one way to get creative — and efficient — with the infusions for your next batch of drinks is to use a moka pot for the marinating process. This unexpected kitchen tool can permeate your cocktail with subtle flavors in minutes, and there's no waiting required. To try this trick out for yourself, let's talk about how a moka pot works in the first place.