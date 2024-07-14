The Expensive Stove Cleaning Mistake That's So Easy To Avoid

It doesn't matter how thorough you are or how diligent you are about cleaning the kitchen as you cook, it can be difficult to stay on top of things. Messes seem to happen overnight, and there's always a list of things that you should remember to clean... but can easily overlook. Cleaning can come with questions: When was the last time you looked under the fridge? Are you cleaning your microwave enough? What about all those water filters? While regularly wiping up little messes and new ones is much easier than waiting until it's unbearable and realizing you have a few hours of work ahead of you, there's a chance you might be making a massive cleaning mistake that can end up costing you a fortune.

Spray bottles are brilliant for making cleaning easy: You can spray, swipe, and move on with your busy life. That can be great for cleaning a stovetop and adjacent counter, but if you're using that spray bottle to spritz your stove's control panel and knobs, you should break yourself of this habit sooner than later.

Why? Look at it this way: Would you spray your laptop keyboard, wipe it down, and call it a day? Nope! Just like your laptop, there are electronic components behind those panels. Fortunately, while this might be an easy mistake to make, the better way to clean your stove is just as easy.