What The Heck Is A Garlic Germ (And Is It Edible)?

There's no denying the potent flavor of garlic, especially when you're using the ingredient in its raw form. In this case, you'll need to break down the garlic clove before it can be added to dishes like pasta, roasted potatoes, and baked chicken. Regardless of which one of the many garlic peeling methods you use to prep the ingredient, you may be surprised to find a green, sprout-like thing in the center. This is often referred to as the garlic germ, which is simply the vegetable's way of growing a new version of itself.

It's perfectly safe to eat the garlic germ but bear in mind that it can significantly affect the flavor of your garlic-infused dishes. It can even indicate that the garlic you're using is a bit past its prime, as the growth of a sprout typically occurs after garlic has been stored for an extended period. It can also develop if garlic has been subject to unfavorable storage conditions, such as high heat and humidity. When it comes to removing the germ or keeping it intact, consider that the subject is just a bit controversial, as illustrated by a Reddit thread discussing the matter. Some claim that the garlic germ "always needs to be removed," while others state that doing so is "absolutely unnecessary."