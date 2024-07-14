If You Don't Make Jalapeño Poppers In Your Air Fryer, You're Missing Out

Spicy, crispy, and tinted with a decadent creaminess, jalapeño poppers are a crowd-pleasing appetizer that you can enjoy on football Sunday or an average Tuesday afternoon. But how you make jalapeño poppers is just as important as when you eat them. While there are a few different ways to prepare them, the ultimate jalapeño popper cooking method is air frying.

Making jalapeño poppers in the air fryer is a time and ingredient-saving alternative to traditional deep-frying or oven-baking methods. For starters, they work twice as fast as conventional ovens, making them ideal for jalapeño poppers on the fly. Unlike deep-fryers — which require substantial amounts of oil — all you need is a little spritz of oil when cooking these spicy hors d'oeuvres in the air fryer, thereby conserving your premium frying oil. Plus, the 360-degree heat circulation facilitates an irresistibly crunchy char on all sides of the poppers, lending to a mouthwatering crunch in every bite.

We know what you're thinking — what if you need to cook a large batch of jalapeño poppers? Although air fryers have less space than ovens, they can finish cooking in as fast as five minutes, ensuring that you can turn over as many poppers as you need in a short period of time.