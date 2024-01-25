How To Keep Cream Cheese From Melting Inside Jalapeño Poppers

When you really break it down, there's almost nothing a jalapeño popper doesn't have. It offers heat from the pepper, the contrast of creamy, rich filling against the crunch of a crispy crust, which also acts as a cooling agent. Additionally, they are exceedingly customizable and appropriate for any occasion, whether you're hosting a party for game day, a holiday season soirée, or simply want to enjoy a few by yourself for no particular reason (other than to celebrate the existence of these delicious bites).

And although they're now a staple at many of your favorite restaurants, given their craveability, it's fortunate that they're also super simple to make from scratch. Just a few ingredients and easy steps, and you can have fresh, crunchy-creamy poppers in minutes. The only trouble is that in order to achieve that crisp exterior, you might compromise the integrity of the cream cheese filling, which can end up oozing out before you ever get a bite.

There's a fix for this that requires no additional equipment — just a little foresight and some plastic wrap. Before you start filling your peppers, pop the cream cheese in the freezer.