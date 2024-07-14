Unstuffed Cabbage And Sausage Skillet Recipe

Stuffed cabbage is a dish of many different names: In Poland, it may go by gołąbki, in Ukraine it's known as holubtsi, while Turkish stuffed cabbage is called lahana sarma. One thing that most of these dishes have in common, however, is that they can be time-consuming to make, since you have to stuff each cabbage leaf individually with a mixture of ground meat and grain. This easy skillet recipe, however, is something that developer Deniz Vergara describes as "a twist on stuffed cabbage but without all the fuss."

What makes this dish so fuss-free is the fact that it starts with chopped cabbage. The budget-friendly vegetable is then simmered with sausage chunks in a mild, flavorful tomato sauce that's seasoned with onion, garlic, and paprika. This hearty, one-pot meal would be great with a side of steamed rice or buttered noodles, but it might be even tastier paired with our easy, cheesy garlic bread.