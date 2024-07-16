Your Air Fryer Is The Secret To The Easiest 'Sun-Dried' Tomatoes Ever

Sun-dried tomatoes are one of those ingredients that are super common but don't quite rise to the level of a pantry staple, so when they pop up on an ingredients list in a recipe it usually means a trip to the grocery store. If you have fresh tomatoes around, however, just channel your inner Italian nonna and dry them out yourself in the air fryer. Any kind of fresh tomatoes will work and taste great, but plum tomatoes are what most store-bought tomatoes are made with because they have thicker flesh and less water, which helps them dry out faster.

To make sun-dried tomatoes, set your air fryer between 200 to 250 degrees Fahrenheit, depending on the range of your machine. The lower you set the temperature, the longer it will take. However, you'll run the risk of browning or even burning the tomatoes at higher temperatures. Remember, you just want dry tomatoes, not roasted tomatoes.

While the air fryer is heating up, slice your tomatoes and toss them with a bit of olive oil and salt. Now, put them in the air fryer for 40 minutes to an hour, which, by the way, is a lot faster than drying them in a conventional oven. For a visual on what to look for, check out how @lalaloveswinter does it on TikTok: