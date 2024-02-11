This Is Your Sign To Start Roasting Tomatoes In The Air Fryer

Air-frying tomatoes is a relatively simple process that's accessible to foodies who are new to cooking and well-seasoned chefs alike. But even a professional cook needs the occasional dose of tips and tricks for perfecting dishes, so before you roast tomatoes in the air fryer, keep a few pointers in mind.

To start, line your air fryer with parchment paper before you begin the roasting process to prevent a mess. Although you might want to reach for foil, heated or cooked food tends to cling to foil making it harder to remove, while parchment paper is specifically designed to keep food from sticking to its surface.

Whether you are roasting them whole, halved, or sliced is ultimately your choice, but if you opt for halved or sliced tomatoes, cut them each with consistent thickness to ensure that each slice is cooked evenly. Before you start the air fryer, drizzle the tomatoes with your favorite cooking oil to promote caramelization, browning, and richer flavor. Cooking times vary based on the size of the tomatoes and your desired level of charring, but a good place is start for timing and temperature is about eight minutes at 370 degrees Fahrenheit, and you can always perform an eye test by opening the air-fryer basket to ensure that they haven't been undercooked or overcooked.