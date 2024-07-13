Give Leftover Bean Dips New Life On Taco Night
What's better than a freshly prepared pot of beans? Bean dip, of course. Flavorful, scoopable, and protein-packed, bean dip is a crowd-pleasing appetizer perfect for a party platter or a quick midday snack. But whether you opt for one that's store-bought or scratch-made, it can leave you too stuffed and satisfied to finish the full spread, making leftovers a common consequence of a too-tasty bean dip. But don't let that day-old bounty go to waste; breathe new life into those remains by repurposing them for taco night.
As the name implies, bean dip is explicitly made to dunk tortillas into the hodgepodge of legumes. Of course, what's taco night without fresh tortillas? Using leftover bean dip on Taco Tuesday is not only a practical way to reduce food waste but an apt one to boot. From homemade cheesy black bean dip to Frito's refried-bean style selection, just about any variety can fit into a spread of Tex-Mex provisions.
Regardless of what's on the menu on your taco night, leftover bean dip can jazz up any smorgasbord of tortilla-centric goods. If you tend to keep things classic, you can spoon a dollop over a street-style taco, but if you want to expand your repertoire of Mexican-inspired goods, smother a burrito in the leftovers or sneak them into a protein and pico-stuffed quesadilla.
Pairing leftover beans with taco night
Because beans are a staple in Tex-Mex cuisine, they're likely already the big hitter in your taco night lineup. With a bit of creativity and inventive thinking, leftover bean dip can taste just as lively as a freshly made batch. For something light and zippy, a spare corn-kissed black bean dip threaded with pico de gallo is the perfect topping for seared fish tacos. The garden-fresh essence of the dip is just as uplifting as a flaky, buttery fish. Want something even easier? Shove a heaping scoop of leftover seven-layer bean dip into your tortilla of choice and savor it as it is.
If you have refried-style bean dip in the fridge, turn it into a spread for a hearty batch of quesadillas. You can fashion a simple bean and cheese quesadilla or stuff it with added fixings like slow-cooked beef or fajita chicken. The creamy, leftover dip adds a cloud-like softness to a crunchy quesadilla while fastening your favorite fillings in place. Refried beans are traditionally made with pintos, but a refried-style bean dip can be made with just about any legume infused with added ingredients, diversifying your topping options.
Feeling adventurous? If you've got some hummus lingering in the back of your fridge, craft a Mexican-Mediterranean taco featuring shawarma meat, pickled jalapeños, tzatziki, and your leftovers. Similarly, a leftover batch of lemon-tinted cannellini bean dip makes the perfect base for vegetarian tacos stacked with grilled zucchini, squash, and bell peppers.
Refreshing your leftover bean dip
Unlike pizza, not all foods taste better as leftovers. When bean dip loses its freshly made pizzazz, it also loses its appetizing appeal. But don't let stale textures or bygone flavors hold you back; some crave-curbing frijole formulas are designed to revive those funky fridge flavors stuck to your dip.
Introduce some fresh herbs like cilantro or parsley to give the dip a renewed aromatic twist. Similarly, diced tomatoes will impart it with a juicy brightness. Of course, you can never go wrong with an uplifting drizzle of citrus juice to give it a much-needed pick-me-up. A Mexican shredded cheese blend or crumbly cheeses like cotija or queso fresco provides the dip with a layer of richness that distracts from any leftover flavors. Choose one hack or combine them into one and watch your bean dip reanimate.
Some dips are best enjoyed cold. However, reheating a thick, creamy bean dip can easily dry it out. To prevent this, introduce a small amount of broth to keep it moisturized. Warming it up over the stove is preferred to microwaving because you can monitor it more closely. The only thing worse than not being able to finish a delicious batch of bean dip is letting the leftovers go to waste. Instead, spare your garbage can and give it a new lease on life.