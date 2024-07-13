Give Leftover Bean Dips New Life On Taco Night

What's better than a freshly prepared pot of beans? Bean dip, of course. Flavorful, scoopable, and protein-packed, bean dip is a crowd-pleasing appetizer perfect for a party platter or a quick midday snack. But whether you opt for one that's store-bought or scratch-made, it can leave you too stuffed and satisfied to finish the full spread, making leftovers a common consequence of a too-tasty bean dip. But don't let that day-old bounty go to waste; breathe new life into those remains by repurposing them for taco night.

As the name implies, bean dip is explicitly made to dunk tortillas into the hodgepodge of legumes. Of course, what's taco night without fresh tortillas? Using leftover bean dip on Taco Tuesday is not only a practical way to reduce food waste but an apt one to boot. From homemade cheesy black bean dip to Frito's refried-bean style selection, just about any variety can fit into a spread of Tex-Mex provisions.

Regardless of what's on the menu on your taco night, leftover bean dip can jazz up any smorgasbord of tortilla-centric goods. If you tend to keep things classic, you can spoon a dollop over a street-style taco, but if you want to expand your repertoire of Mexican-inspired goods, smother a burrito in the leftovers or sneak them into a protein and pico-stuffed quesadilla.