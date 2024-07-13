This Is The Best Way To Store Fresh Dill

While there's nothing wrong with stocking dried herbs in your kitchen for convenience, fresh herbs offer an intensity of flavor that can't be rivaled by dried varieties. However, fresh dill will have a shorter shelf life, which can leave you scrambling to use them in time. This highlights the importance of properly storing this type of herbaceous ingredient to ensure you get the most out of it.

In this case, your refrigerator is the best place to keep fresh dill until you're ready to incorporate it into a recipe. It's important to keep it moist while it's in the fridge, which you can do by gently spritzing the herb with water and wrapping it with a paper towel. At this point, relocate the paper towel with the dampened dill in a sealable bag and place it in the refrigerator for a week or so. Keep in mind that there's an optimal temperature you should set your refrigerator at to protect fresh herbs like dill from spoilage.