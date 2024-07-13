This Is The Best Way To Store Fresh Dill
While there's nothing wrong with stocking dried herbs in your kitchen for convenience, fresh herbs offer an intensity of flavor that can't be rivaled by dried varieties. However, fresh dill will have a shorter shelf life, which can leave you scrambling to use them in time. This highlights the importance of properly storing this type of herbaceous ingredient to ensure you get the most out of it.
In this case, your refrigerator is the best place to keep fresh dill until you're ready to incorporate it into a recipe. It's important to keep it moist while it's in the fridge, which you can do by gently spritzing the herb with water and wrapping it with a paper towel. At this point, relocate the paper towel with the dampened dill in a sealable bag and place it in the refrigerator for a week or so. Keep in mind that there's an optimal temperature you should set your refrigerator at to protect fresh herbs like dill from spoilage.
Can you preserve fresh dill by freezing it?
While refrigerating fresh dill is an effective way to increase its shelf life, freezing the herb allows it to last even longer. In fact, it can last up to four months in the freezer when you store it correctly. To begin, run intact herbs under water to eliminate any dirt or impurities. Next, thoroughly dry them before placing them into a sealable bag or container for storage in the freezer.
If you're a fan of kitchen methods to make life simpler (such as these useful cooking hacks courtesy of Alton Brown), there's a way to preserve fresh dill while also making it easier to use in recipes. Begin by cutting the dill sprigs into smaller pieces and sprinkle them into an ice cube tray. You can then fill the trays with the oil of your choice and place the tray into the freezer to create dill-infused oil bombs. Be sure to secure the tray with plastic wrap or place it in a freezer bag to prevent the oil from picking up unwanted odors while in the appliance.
How to incorporate fresh dill into your recipes
Fresh dill is a key component of many pickling processes, including this recipe for spicy southern pickles. However, the herb can also be used in lots of other dishes and preparations, especially when you're smart about storing it. The herb makes a great addition to slow-roasted chicken when paired with fresh lemon juice. Lemon and dill are an excellent flavor combo, as this type of herb is often described as having a citrus-tinged flavor.
It also plays well with the other ingredients in chicken salad, including mayonnaise, red onions, and celery. The fresh flavor of dill lends a bit of brightness to the recipe, which can sometimes become one note without the addition of tasty seasonings. You can even incorporate the herb into a tangy sauce consisting of sour cream and Dijon mustard. This sauce is perfect for all types of seafood, including savory salmon dishes. Proper storage of fresh herbs like dill allows home chefs to access all the flavor benefits while also enjoying the convenience of dried varieties.