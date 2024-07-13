Move Over, Carrot Fries: Garlic Scape Fries Are The New Kid On The Block

Classic French fries sourced from starchy spuds are a timeless side dish, but every adventurous foodie knows that shaking up traditions is part of what makes cooking an art. Whether you're tired of regular fries or testing the boundaries of your culinary capabilities, faux French fries are a fun way to diversify the classic dish. Although carrot fries are a common potato alternative, they can be dense, tricky to transform, and tinted with too much sweetness. Garlic scape fries, on the other hand, give those hearty orange roots a run for their money.

Garlic scapes are the green, curly shoots that grow from the tops of garlic bulbs. Technically speaking, they're the flower stem of the coveted root. Unlike regular garlic, scapes have an allium flavor so accessible they can even be enjoyed raw. These slender green sprouts are peppery and savory — like the mother root — but flaunt flavor-forward currents of garden-fresh goodness. With their mouthwatering taste and perfectly crunchy texture (likened to a firm head of asparagus), these lanky shoots make for a perfect batch of faux fries. Plus, their long and skinny shape looks just like the real deal.

Garlic scapes play nicely with some of the quintessential fry breadings and toppings, ensuring that you'll never have to compromise on your go-to fixings. From simple seasonings to out-of-the-box herbs and creamy condiments, garlic scapes look and taste great buttoned up in many shades of flavor.