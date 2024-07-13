Move Over, Carrot Fries: Garlic Scape Fries Are The New Kid On The Block
Classic French fries sourced from starchy spuds are a timeless side dish, but every adventurous foodie knows that shaking up traditions is part of what makes cooking an art. Whether you're tired of regular fries or testing the boundaries of your culinary capabilities, faux French fries are a fun way to diversify the classic dish. Although carrot fries are a common potato alternative, they can be dense, tricky to transform, and tinted with too much sweetness. Garlic scape fries, on the other hand, give those hearty orange roots a run for their money.
Garlic scapes are the green, curly shoots that grow from the tops of garlic bulbs. Technically speaking, they're the flower stem of the coveted root. Unlike regular garlic, scapes have an allium flavor so accessible they can even be enjoyed raw. These slender green sprouts are peppery and savory — like the mother root — but flaunt flavor-forward currents of garden-fresh goodness. With their mouthwatering taste and perfectly crunchy texture (likened to a firm head of asparagus), these lanky shoots make for a perfect batch of faux fries. Plus, their long and skinny shape looks just like the real deal.
Garlic scapes play nicely with some of the quintessential fry breadings and toppings, ensuring that you'll never have to compromise on your go-to fixings. From simple seasonings to out-of-the-box herbs and creamy condiments, garlic scapes look and taste great buttoned up in many shades of flavor.
Best ways to prepare garlic scape fries
Making garlic scape fries is arguably easier than preparing potato fries — which are often peeled, and always cut into thin slices, before cooking. Garlic scapes are naturally fry-shaped, so a thorough rinse and an optional quick chop to shorten them slightly is the bulk of the prep work.
Cooking garlic scape fries in the oven is a hassle-free and mostly hands-off cooking method. Simply set the oven to around 375 degrees Fahrenheit, toss the scapes in oil and seasonings, and cook them until they're crispy and brown. Oven-baking this garlicky side dish frees up your hands to cook other appetizers and entrees and rivals traditional homemade French fries. For a similar cooking method that works twice as fast, fire up the air fryer to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. To get even closer to true French fries, smother them in batter and breadcrumbs and deep fry them in a high smoke point oil for an ultra-crunchy texture. Be careful not to overcook them, as they might lose their characteristic flavor and take on a bitterness.
Although it might go without saying, always select high-quality garlic scapes when making garlic scape French fries. Select firm, healthy-looking scapes with a solid green color and fresh scent.
Jazzing up garlic scape fries
We won't judge you for eating unseasoned garlic scapes, but we'll be the first to say that they taste even better when they're dolled up in herbs and spices accented by creamy condiment accessories. Lucky for flavor fanatics, your options are anything but limited.
For something simple and timeless, dust garlic scape fries with salt and pepper. This tried and true blend will give the garlicky flumes a timeless appeal that anyone can enjoy. Add to a base of salt and pepper by incorporating allium powders — such as dried onion and garlic — to bolster their satisfyingly savory flair. If you're oven-baking or air-frying them, consider dusting them with parmesan cheese to give them a touch of richness. When deep frying garlic scape fries, jazz up the breadcrumbs with dehydrated herbs, like rosemary (for a piney aroma), or thyme (for a minty earthiness).
What are fries without a dip? Dunk garlic scape fries in an easy-to-make aioli, kissed with garlic and invigorating lemon. A runny, dill-tinted buttermilk ranch will also give the faux fries an air of tangy, fatty richness. You can even dunk them into a spicy nacho cheese dip for a concession stand-inspired batch of garlic scape fries. When all else fails, a sweet, zippy ketchup can never fail you.
Whether pairing them with a cheeseburger or Caesar salad, garlic scapes are the perfect alternative to potato fries. Sorry carrots, there's a new root in town.