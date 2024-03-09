Za'atar Is A Powerhouse Seasoning To Add To Green Bean Casserole

Green bean casserole may be a classic, but the flavors of the dish don't exactly have much dimension. The original recipe Campbell's created in 1955 called for canned cream of mushroom soup, canned green beans, water, and French fried onions, and the only seasonings were celery salt, soy sauce, worcestershire sauce, and pepper. Today the brand's recipe is even simpler, only containing the soup, green beans, soy sauce, French fried onions, and milk instead of water.

While the traditional recipe has proven to be loved for many years, if you're looking to change it up, one additional ingredient — za'atar — can make a big difference. Za'atar is a spice mix commonly used in Middle Eastern cuisine, and it's made up of za'atar leaves (hence its name), often referred to as black thyme, as well as sumac and sesame seeds. Many za'atar blends also include marjoram, dill, orange zest, and salt, and ones produced in the U.S. typically substitute the za'atar leaves with conventional thyme and oregano (though it's one of the rare spice blends you don't need to buy).