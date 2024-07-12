The Proper Way To Store Leftover Béchamel Sauce
While undeniably delicious, béchamel sauce can be a bit tricky to pull together. Accordingly, forward-thinking home chefs usually make more sauce than necessary for a given meal, which allows them to store the extra sauce for subsequent dinners. Proper storage ensures you get the most out of your tasty béchamel sauce recipes without spending an inordinate amount of time in the kitchen.
If you plan to use the sauce within the next three days after making it, simply store it in the refrigerator. Before storing, relocate the sauce to an air-tight container or sealable bag and place it far back in the refrigerator to ensure it remains cold. This white sauce can also be frozen for up to three months when placed in a freezer-safe container or bag. When freezing, be mindful of not filling the container or bag up all the way. By leaving a little room, the sauce will be able to expand without compromising the integrity of the seal.
Tips on heating up frozen béchamel sauce
Freezing béchamel sauce is the best option if you don't have immediate dinner plans for the delicious accompaniment. Because the ingredients in this white sauce can separate when frozen, you'll need a trusty method of reheating béchamel before using it. In this case, allow the sauce to defrost in the refrigerator overnight, then reheat it on the stovetop. Low heat and continuous stirring are best to restore the velvety smooth texture of the sauce.
You might find that the sauce is a bit too thick for your liking as you reheat it. Fortunately, adding a couple of tablespoons of milk can thin out the sauce and create the desired consistency. To boost the flavor of the sauce, add fresh herbs or lemon juice while you're reheating. Incorporating a special secret ingredient can even add a bit of color to your béchamel sauce if you really want to make an impression on dinner guests.
How to incorporate béchamel sauce into other recipes
Thanks to the royal origins of béchamel, this white sauce is perfect for elevating more typical preparations and recipes. Consider adding béchamel to mac and cheese to seriously upgrade this comfort food staple. It can also be added to scrambled eggs for a gourmet breakfast that requires minimal fuss and effort when you use effective storage methods to preserve your white sauce.
Béchamel also makes a fabulous complement to fish dishes, which gives you lots of tasty options for easy weeknight dinners. For instance, it can be poured over broiled halibut to enhance the flavor and texture of the fish. When it comes to shrimp-based pasta dishes, the sauce adds another layer of flavor to ensure a sumptuous experience. And if you're seeking a quick and tasty snack, consider heating up some béchamel and using it as a dipping sauce for finger foods like mozzarella sticks or chicken wings.