The Proper Way To Store Leftover Béchamel Sauce

While undeniably delicious, béchamel sauce can be a bit tricky to pull together. Accordingly, forward-thinking home chefs usually make more sauce than necessary for a given meal, which allows them to store the extra sauce for subsequent dinners. Proper storage ensures you get the most out of your tasty béchamel sauce recipes without spending an inordinate amount of time in the kitchen.

If you plan to use the sauce within the next three days after making it, simply store it in the refrigerator. Before storing, relocate the sauce to an air-tight container or sealable bag and place it far back in the refrigerator to ensure it remains cold. This white sauce can also be frozen for up to three months when placed in a freezer-safe container or bag. When freezing, be mindful of not filling the container or bag up all the way. By leaving a little room, the sauce will be able to expand without compromising the integrity of the seal.