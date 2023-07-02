The Secret Ingredient That Adds A Pop Of Color To Béchamel Sauce

Béchamel has a royal history, it's iconically layered in lasagna, whisked into soufflés, and wonderfully folded into mac and cheese. It's smooth, creamy, and has a beautifully balanced flavor. While its taste might be perfect, the white color of béchamel can be a little unappealing. If you're looking for a way to liven up that bland-looking sauce, then achiote seeds are the answer.

Ground annatto — also known as annatto powder — is made from achiote seeds taken from the shrub Bixa Orellana found in Mexico, the Caribbean, and South America. It's sold as both annatto and achiote, and the seeds can be ground down to form a paste, oil, or spice. It's actually used in many cuisines where the tree is grown, such as Puerto Rican cooking, to give dishes a rich color. In a similar fashion, this seed can also blast the ghostly shades of your béchamel with a much-needed orange vibrancy. So embrace the vibrant hues, and transform your béchamel into a visually enticing masterpiece.