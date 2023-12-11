How To Adequately Soften Cream Cheese

If you're baking up a recipe that calls for cream cheese, chances are you'll want it softened before you mix it in. It may still be a little solid when fresh out of the fridge and can be difficult to incorporate. It may blend with extra effort, but the finished product could look lumpy. Softening the it, however, can help it blend out smoother.

You can soften cream cheese by leaving it on the counter, though you'll want to time it correctly. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, cream cheese can be safely left out for around two hours (if the temperature is above 90 degrees Fahrenheit, this halves to an hour). After that, food-borne illness-causing bacteria can grow. That risk is greater when temperatures are higher.

A tub of your favorite cream cheese brand can be left unopened, while a block should be removed from cardboard packaging but left in the foil wrapper. Generally, cream cheese will soften within 30 minutes to an hour when left on the counter, so you shouldn't risk pushing it into the danger zone. If you're short on time, you can cut up the cream cheese on a plate then cover it with plastic wrap. The air will be able to cover more surface area.