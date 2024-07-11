The Frozen Kid Cuisine Dinner We Can't Believe We Forgot About

For those of us who grew up in the 1990s or early 2000s, you probably remember Kid Cuisine. If the name alone doesn't ring a bell, picture brightly colored boxes lining the frozen foods aisle with a cartoon penguin named KC — short for Kid Cuisine — surfing, swinging from vines, or doing some cool trick move on a skateboard while bragging about how totally awesome and nutritious Kid Cuisine dinners are. This line of frozen meals enticed kids with promises of chocolate brownies and gummy snacks, while promoting all the nutritious facts right on the front of the box in order to ease the minds of concerned parents. The company website claims that Kid Cuisine meals are "a good source of valuable protein and a great source of family fun."

With all the Kid Cuisine meals that caught our eyes as kids, there is one meal option that totally slipped our minds until now: The Pizza Painter. This interactive dinner option transformed a cheese pizza into a blank canvas for young artists to practice their art skills with marinara sauce in place of paint. While the Kid Cuisine meal is one of many frozen food options that we are likely not getting back any time soon, we do look back on it fondly.