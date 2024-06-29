14 Once-Popular Frozen Dinners You Won't Find In Stores Today

Frozen dinners are far from unpopular, but they used to be all the rage. There was a time where it felt like everyone in America was sitting down to eat a frozen TV dinner in the evening, with the 1950s seeing an explosion of innovation and popularity for these ready-to-go wonders. Frozen dinners can be made with hight-quality ingredients and their appeal, with the ability to enjoy a meal in mere minutes, has continued to this day — but not all have stood the test of time. There are frozen dinners that were beloved by millions but have completely disappeared from shelves, and entire companies that once dominated the market that are no longer in operation.

Products come and go for many reasons, with some retailers being notorious for removing popular items with barely any warning. This can come down to management of store space and how many people buy their items. In the crowded freezer section, some frozen dinners just don't make the cut. In other situations, frozen dinners have disappeared because the company that made them went bankrupt or was incorporated into another business. Whatever the reason, we're here to take a dive back into frozen food history. ‌