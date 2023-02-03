Daily Meal Survey: What's The Best Brand Of TV Dinner?
While cooking up a meal from scratch can be a fun way to spend an evening, for many busy Americans, it's just not feasible every night of the week. Luckily, there are a lot of alternatives to lighting up the stove. Ordering takeout or eating out at a restaurant is always an option. But for those that prefer to stay in, a TV dinner could be a perfect choice.
Per Statista, almost 130 million Americans ate a TV dinner in 2022, and the amount of people indulging in these quick meals is always rising. It's an easy and stress-free way to whip up some comfort food, and with the wide availability of options, you won't get bored with the choices. Growing up with Kid Cuisine, a lot of us have graduated from brands like Amy's and Kashi. (And a slew of other frozen dinners from the healthiest to the unhealthiest). But out of the whole lineup of quick meals, what's the best brand of TV dinner?
A whole lot people want a meal by Marie
According to a survey of 622 Americans, we found that people love Marie Callender's dinners best. Leading with 27.17% of the vote, Callender's specializes in convenient comfort meals like honey-roasted turkey breast and country-fried chicken, via Marie Callender's website. Next up for best TV dinner brand comes Stouffer's with 21.38% of the vote. Offering a wide selection of cheesy pasta dishes, and portion sizes ranging from family size to solo, there's something for even the pickiest of eaters, per Goodnes.com. And in third for best TV dinner brand comes to the aptly-named brand Hungry-Man with 18.65% of voters liking it best.
These protein-packed meals are perfect for when you're extra hungry and in a pinch. Other contenders for best TV dinner brand included Lean Cuisine with 18.01% of the vote, Banquet with 11.09%, and Devour with 3.70%. If the choice comes as a shock to you, here are 10 other things you didn't know about TV dinners.