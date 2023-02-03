Daily Meal Survey: What's The Best Brand Of TV Dinner?

While cooking up a meal from scratch can be a fun way to spend an evening, for many busy Americans, it's just not feasible every night of the week. Luckily, there are a lot of alternatives to lighting up the stove. Ordering takeout or eating out at a restaurant is always an option. But for those that prefer to stay in, a TV dinner could be a perfect choice.

Per Statista, almost 130 million Americans ate a TV dinner in 2022, and the amount of people indulging in these quick meals is always rising. It's an easy and stress-free way to whip up some comfort food, and with the wide availability of options, you won't get bored with the choices. Growing up with Kid Cuisine, a lot of us have graduated from brands like Amy's and Kashi. (And a slew of other frozen dinners from the healthiest to the unhealthiest). But out of the whole lineup of quick meals, what's the best brand of TV dinner?