Wendy's New English Muffin Breakfast Sandwich Review: A Buttery And Savory Way To Start Your Day

When it comes to breakfast, Wendy's has been chasing the success of McDonald's and Burger King for almost four decades. The fast food chain first expanded into the a.m. hours in 1985 with made-to-order omelets, which were not so much runny, but running too late to remain fast food. Through the years, other items have come and gone, with the chain finally finding breakfast success in the last few years. Eaters have gobbled up the Breakfast Baconator, Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit, and Homestyle French Toast Sticks, with a side of seasoned potatoes. Now, in late summer 2023, Wendy's is ready to offer up a new bread option for breakfast sandwiches: In addition to buttermilk biscuits, croissants, breakfast rolls, and premium buns, you can now order an English Muffin.

After testing 60 iterations, Wendy's landed on two new English Muffin Breakfast Sandwiches that are now available for your breakfast-eating pleasure: the Sausage, Egg & Cheese English Muffin; and the Bacon, Egg & Cheese English Muffin. Wendy's Global Vice President of Culinary Innovation John Li remarked in a press release that the new sandwiches were "the perfect harmony of breakfast flavors!"

We headed to our local Wendy's for a release day taste test to see if these English Muffins had all the required nooks and crannies, and if the sandwiches as a whole indeed perfectly harmonized on a level of The Beach Boys. Here's our chew and review...