Seriously, Deep-Fried Watermelon Is The Summer Snack You Need To Try

With its sweet juicy flesh and refreshing taste, watermelon is the ultimate summertime fruit. Beyond satisfying your taste buds and quenching your thirst, this bright pink fruit is also quite versatile. While you may be used to enjoying watermelon sliced or chopped, you can also use it in light and fun recipes such as watermelon and cucumber salad and hydrating watermelon slushies. Yet, have you ever prepared watermelon with heat?

Surprisingly, deep-fried watermelon may be the seasonal snack you've been missing all along. Yet, since ice-cold watermelon is the perfect antidote to hot summer days, the idea of frying this popular fruit in thick batter and hot oil may seem out of the ordinary. However, with the right preparation, batter, and cooking process, you can successfully transform watermelon into a delicious, deep-fried sensation.

While the exact origins of deep-fried watermelon are somewhat speculative, for some, this treat has been passed down from generations. At large family gatherings, specifically in the south, leftover watermelon was covered in cake batter and fried into a special post-dinner delight for young ones. While many present-day recipes recommend using flour and a simple mixture of egg whites, cornstarch, and water, when attempting your own batch of deep-fried watermelon, feel free to experiment with a few different types of batter and breading for frying food. Once you decide on your ingredients, there are a few more preparation-related tips to consider when this fried confection is on the menu.