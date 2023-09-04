Add Mustard To Your Mashed Potatoes For A Burst Of Zesty Flavor

Mustard is one of those condiments that isn't given enough opportunities to shine. It's great on hot dogs and hamburgers. But aside from deviled eggs and a few sauce or dressing recipes, mustard's zesty, tangy flavor isn't included in many other dishes. If you're always looking for new ways to slip a little mustard into your cooking, look no further: The answer is in your next batch of mashed potatoes.

Mashed potatoes are super versatile, of course. They're great with all sorts of different herbs and spices or kept plain with the heavy lifting left up to a slathering of gravy. But if you enjoy the sharpness of sour cream and garlic in your smashed taters, then there's a good chance that you'll enjoy a few dollops of mustard, as well. Depending on your tastebuds, you can use just enough to give a little hint of flavor, or go for more and give those potatoes a big zesty kick.