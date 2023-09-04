Add Mustard To Your Mashed Potatoes For A Burst Of Zesty Flavor
Mustard is one of those condiments that isn't given enough opportunities to shine. It's great on hot dogs and hamburgers. But aside from deviled eggs and a few sauce or dressing recipes, mustard's zesty, tangy flavor isn't included in many other dishes. If you're always looking for new ways to slip a little mustard into your cooking, look no further: The answer is in your next batch of mashed potatoes.
Mashed potatoes are super versatile, of course. They're great with all sorts of different herbs and spices or kept plain with the heavy lifting left up to a slathering of gravy. But if you enjoy the sharpness of sour cream and garlic in your smashed taters, then there's a good chance that you'll enjoy a few dollops of mustard, as well. Depending on your tastebuds, you can use just enough to give a little hint of flavor, or go for more and give those potatoes a big zesty kick.
Choosing a mustard
So, what kind of mustard should you use? Well, that's completely up to you. It really depends on which type you like best and whether you want to add any texture to your mashed potatoes or not. Whole grain and stone-ground mustard are both coarse and will add a bit of a grainy texture, whereas the standard bright yellow American and Dijon mustards will not.
Dijon and whole grain are both commonly found in recipes for mustard mashed potatoes. Some recipes even call for both. With so many different types of mustard to choose from, feel free to experiment with whichever you like best, mixing and matching as you see fit. It's hard to imagine going wrong with any of them. But since mustard has such a strong flavor, just be careful not to use too much all at once if you're winging it without a recipe. After all, you can always add more, but you can't remove any once it's been added.
Serving options abound
At this point, you might be wondering what to serve with your mustard mashed potatoes. While turkey and cranberry sauce probably aren't ideal for showcasing this particular version of potatoes, there are plenty of options that are. If you're a fan of bangers and mash, then sausages will make a perfect accompaniment. Consider adding some sautéed onions and steamed cauliflower to the dish, as well.
Speaking of vegetables, asparagus served over mashed potatoes is another excellent combination. And since the roasted spears go so nicely with mustard sauce, they'll certainly pair just as well with mustard mashed potatoes. You can't go wrong with salty red meats, either. Pot roast and corned beef are both outstanding options. If you've cooked either with potatoes, you can even save a little bit of work by mashing those instead of boiling a batch separately. Either way, this style of mashed potatoes will be perfect the next time you've got a craving for some zesty mustard.