How Brandy And Egg Whites Played A Role In The 1904 Summer Olympics

Throughout all of recorded human history, there has never been a sporting event as deeply outlandish as the 1904 St. Louis Olympic marathon. Though the international event has had its fair share of goof-ups, including McDonald's 1984 Olympic marketing campaign fiasco, none were as baffling in retrospect as what happened that year. Dust from clouds kicked up by cars choked competitors and there was only water available at one spot halfway through the course, nearly killing one racer. Another was chased a mile off course by wild dogs. Another stopped to eat apples from an orchard, got sick because they were rotten, and then laid down to take a nap mid-race (he somehow finished fourth). Also, eventual winner Thomas Hicks was given a cocktail of egg whites, brandy, and strychnine during the race, and was literally carried over the finish line.

You read that correctly: The winner of an Olympic gold medal only managed to do so using a cocktail including literal poison to get him across the finish line in the hopes it would give him energy. The strychnine was to stimulate his nervous system, the egg whites were because they contained protein, and the brandy was to wash the nightmarish concoction down.