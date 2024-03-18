Add An Egg White To Your Oatmeal For A Protein-Packed Breakfast Hack
Eating oatmeal for breakfast is a great way to start your day, thanks to the antioxidants, fiber, and other key nutrients it contains. Plus, it's hearty and filling, helping curb the hunger cravings from settling in before lunchtime has rolled around.
Now, part of the fun of making oatmeal is that there are tons of tasty toppings and mix-ins you can add to it, meaning you can play around with different flavors depending on what mood you're in on a given day. While fruit, brown sugar, and peanut butter are all common additions to this breakfast dish, a lesser-known add-in you can use is egg white.
Not only does egg white ramp up the protein in your meal, but it also gives it a tasty, fluffy texture. Plus, egg white is a fairly neutral ingredient, meaning that you can still pair it with your other favorite mix-ins, be that cinnamon, blueberries, or something else entirely.
How to add egg white to oatmeal
When it comes to adding egg white to oatmeal, it pays to know a few things, firstly about the ingredients. For the protein itself, you can go ahead and separate out some eggs, or you can use a carton of whites from the store to save time. You've also got to think about the oats you use. This tends to work best with stovetop oats, although you can use the microwave version as well. If you're a fan of overnight oats, this trick isn't the best idea unless you cook them in the morning. Otherwise, you'll wind up with goopy, uncooked egg white in your bowl.
Now, to actually add the egg whites to your oatmeal: Start by prepping the breakfast on the stove as usual. Then, right before you're done cooking it, whisk in an egg white or two, stirring constantly to ensure they're evenly distributed and don't turn into scrambled eggs. After around two minutes of stirring, you should be left with a fluffy bowl of oatmeal.
For those who are making the dish in the microwave, things look slightly different. Here, you'll add your oatmeal and egg whites to a bowl, along with milk or water. Then, microwave the bowl on high for about 45 seconds. When the timer goes off, take the bowl out and stir it rapidly. Then, repeat the process until the oats are fluffy and you don't see any liquid in them. Just be careful with this method as it's easier for the egg whites to form chunks and start to scramble.
What to pair with egg white oatmeal
Remember, egg white has a neutral flavor which means you won't really be able to taste it in your oatmeal. So, you can still add your favorite mix-ins and add-ins to your breakfast cereal. One way to go is to whip in some vanilla, adding light sweet notes to your meal. Or, you could play around by stirring in some cinnamon or other warming spices.
If you want to play on the creamy, fluffy texture that the egg whites give the dish, another choice could be to top your breakfast with a dollop of whipped cream. Or, for a tangy alternative, add a spoonful of yogurt to the mix. You can also always just pour some fresh milk into the bowl for a rich, liquidy choice instead.
Another pick could be to add even more protein by stirring in a dollop of peanut butter. Not only will you get nutty, salty flavors, but you'll also be adding to the hearty feel of this breakfast bowl. Or, stir in some vanilla or chocolate protein powder (and perhaps a handful of chocolate chips as well). When it comes to egg white oatmeal, the sky's the limit for creating a protein-packed, fluffy morning meal.