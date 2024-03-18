Add An Egg White To Your Oatmeal For A Protein-Packed Breakfast Hack

When it comes to adding egg white to oatmeal, it pays to know a few things, firstly about the ingredients. For the protein itself, you can go ahead and separate out some eggs, or you can use a carton of whites from the store to save time. You've also got to think about the oats you use. This tends to work best with stovetop oats, although you can use the microwave version as well. If you're a fan of overnight oats, this trick isn't the best idea unless you cook them in the morning. Otherwise, you'll wind up with goopy, uncooked egg white in your bowl.

Now, to actually add the egg whites to your oatmeal: Start by prepping the breakfast on the stove as usual. Then, right before you're done cooking it, whisk in an egg white or two, stirring constantly to ensure they're evenly distributed and don't turn into scrambled eggs. After around two minutes of stirring, you should be left with a fluffy bowl of oatmeal.

For those who are making the dish in the microwave, things look slightly different. Here, you'll add your oatmeal and egg whites to a bowl, along with milk or water. Then, microwave the bowl on high for about 45 seconds. When the timer goes off, take the bowl out and stir it rapidly. Then, repeat the process until the oats are fluffy and you don't see any liquid in them. Just be careful with this method as it's easier for the egg whites to form chunks and start to scramble.