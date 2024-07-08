The Wacky Origins Of The Iconic California Raisins

Let's get real for a second: Raisins are not typically considered cool. They have their positives: Raisins are beneficial to runners, and you can make them yourself from grapes in the air fryer. But raisins are hardly stylish or memorable. They're just ... there.

But there was a brief period during the 1980s and '90s when raisins suddenly did become cool, thanks to the California Raisins. As unbelievable as it seems now, these generalized mascots for raisindom became enormously popular almost overnight, supercharging raisin sales by 20% and eventually crossing the barrier into other media as a band composed of anthropomorphic raisins playing various musical instruments. In part, their success was novelty and general good marketing, but another aspect was what can only be described as pure art. Claymation wasn't significant in the entertainment scene when the California Raisins hit screens. In many ways, the entire medium — "Wallace and Gromit," "The Nightmare Before Christmas," "Coraline," all the classics we know today — owes its popularity, at least in part, to the California Raisins.