Throw Some Grapes In The Air Fryer And See What Happens
You can air fry just about any food these days, from eggs to popcorn to steak, but you may be surprised to know that grapes are also on the list of air-fryable foods. This TikTok trend is an insanely easy way to whip up a unique snack that is equal parts sweet and tart.
Air fryer grapes can be enjoyed on their own as a healthy treat or incorporated into various dishes like salads, yogurt bowls, or charcuterie boards for added sweetness and texture. With their simple preparation and versatile usage, air-fried grapes are a fun and innovative way to enjoy the beloved fruits, which are usually prized for their snappiness. The process couldn't be simpler — all you need is a bunch of grapes (destemmed), neutral cooking oil, a pinch of salt to offset the fruit's inherent sweetness, an air fryer set to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and 15 minutes of patience.
The results are wonderfully caramelized bursts of fruitiness that are almost a little crispy around the edges. Many fans online who have tried air fryer grapes agree they are a fun twist on fresh fruit snacking. "So surprisingly good!" one TikTok user commented.
So ... are they just raisins?
Many people online, though, posed the (perhaps) obvious question: Aren't air fryer grapes the same thing as raisins? At first glance, the two definitely share some similarities. They both start out as regular grapes and end up with a somewhat shriveled appearance, but air fryer grapes and raisins are actually quite different in a number of ways, including texture, flavor, and preparation method.
Air fryer grapes are fresh grapes that have been cooked in an air fryer, resulting in a slightly crispy and browned exterior with a juicy interior. In contrast, raisins are dried grapes that have undergone dehydration, which concentrates their natural sugars and flavors, resulting in a chewy and shriveled texture. Raisins also have a more intense sweetness compared to fresh grapes. The preparation method for air fryer grapes involves coating fresh grapes in oil and seasoning before cooking them in the air fryer, while raisins require a lengthy drying process to remove moisture.
What to do with your air-fried grapes
Air fryer grapes are an incredibly versatile ingredient that can be incorporated into virtually any culinary creation. Toast is an especially popular (and easy) application for the snack — one version making the rounds on TikTok features the slice schmeared with soft cheese and drizzled with honey. When air-fried, the grapes take on an almost jam-like consistency that works well with the crusty bread as a vessel.
Another popular use for them is as a sweet topping for salads, providing a burst of flavor and texture contrast to the fresh leafy greens. They can also be incorporated into charcuterie boards or cheese platters to add a touch of sweetness and elevate the overall presentation beyond the usual dried fruit. Try some on a cracker with a soft, spreadable cheese like brie or chevre.
You can also go the breakfast route and stir the grapes into oatmeal or yogurt, top your pancakes with them, or opt to use them during dinner with roasted meats such as pork or chicken to create a sweet and tangy glaze or sauce. As a dessert option, air fryer grapes can easily be served alongside yogurt or ice cream. They can also be used to garnish cocktails or mocktails in place of olives and maraschino cherries, adding a sophisticated touch to beverages. As it turns out, when you throw grapes in the air fryer, delicious things happen.