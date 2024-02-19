Throw Some Grapes In The Air Fryer And See What Happens

You can air fry just about any food these days, from eggs to popcorn to steak, but you may be surprised to know that grapes are also on the list of air-fryable foods. This TikTok trend is an insanely easy way to whip up a unique snack that is equal parts sweet and tart.

Air fryer grapes can be enjoyed on their own as a healthy treat or incorporated into various dishes like salads, yogurt bowls, or charcuterie boards for added sweetness and texture. With their simple preparation and versatile usage, air-fried grapes are a fun and innovative way to enjoy the beloved fruits, which are usually prized for their snappiness. The process couldn't be simpler — all you need is a bunch of grapes (destemmed), neutral cooking oil, a pinch of salt to offset the fruit's inherent sweetness, an air fryer set to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and 15 minutes of patience.

The results are wonderfully caramelized bursts of fruitiness that are almost a little crispy around the edges. Many fans online who have tried air fryer grapes agree they are a fun twist on fresh fruit snacking. "So surprisingly good!" one TikTok user commented.