The Iconic Seasoning You Need To Try On Tomatoes This Summer

While canned tomatoes are a pantry staple that are invaluable for their versatility, there's nothing quite like fresh tomatoes right out of the garden, straight from the farmer's market, or gathered from the fresh produce section of the grocery store. When they're in season locally, they're nothing sort of incredible — and they're so flavorful and juicy that you might be tempted to slice them up and enjoy them raw.

But not everyone will agree, and there's a scientific reason that some people just don't like raw tomatoes. It has to do with their chemical makeup, and the fact that it tends to be a highly and almost surprisingly acidic food. Fortunately, there are a number of ingredients that can seriously upgrade your tomatoes, and one in particular that you can use to elevate them from delicious to divine ... and perhaps, it just might convince raw tomato cynics to rethink their position on the whole thing.

That's everything bagel seasoning. Why does it work? This seemingly straightforward seasoning contains exactly what tomatoes are missing. Garlic and onion brings a savory element, salt acts to reduce any bitterness while enhancing that ever-so-important umami, while the poppy and sesame seeds add complexity and nuttiness. It's one simple addition that brings multiple flavors and depth in a big way, and it's brilliant in a variety of summertime dishes that use raw tomatoes.