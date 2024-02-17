The Scientific Reason So Many People Can't Stand Raw Tomatoes

In an interview with The Takeout, Gastropod host Nicola Twilley notes that the glutamate found in tomatoes is the "main chemical trigger for umami taste." Umami is one of five taste categories, alongside sweet, sour, salty, and bitter, and is best described as the savory taste found in many cooked meat dishes. While glutamate is present in many fruits and vegetables, tomatoes have far higher levels, giving them a meaty, acidic taste that's not found in other veggies. Twilley theorizes that this highly unique taste causes some dislike of tomatoes.

A study partially conducted by Michelin-starred chef Heston Blumenthal and published in the Journal of Agriculture and Food Chemistry investigated the chemical makeup of a standard tomato. The paper showed that tomato pulp holds significantly higher levels of glutamic acid than tomato flesh. So if umami taste is indeed the culprit behind tomato hate, then perhaps tomatoes removed from their pulpy interiors might be more palatable to those who can't stand them.

It should also be noted that tomatoes are one of the most allergenic vegetables. In fact, according to a paper in the journal Antioxidants, up to 9.3% of the European population has a tomato allergy. In some cases, adverse reactions to the taste of a tomato could just be the result of an allergy.