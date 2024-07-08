The Simple Mistake That's Crystallizing Your Honey

Reaching for your jar of honey only to find it's crystallized can put a damper on trying to add a little sweetness to your favorite foods and beverages. The good news is, this discovery isn't all about bad luck. Chances are, you might be causing your honey to crystallize faster by allowing moisture into the container.

When honey crystallizes, it goes from smooth and liquid to crunchy and clumpy. One way this can happen is if you're using honey to sweeten a cup of tea. If you scoop out honey from the jar with a spoon, use the spoon to stir the honey into your tea, and then return the spoon to the jar for more honey (even if you tap off most of the water), you're adding moisture that can cause crystals to form.

Although double dipping might be tempting, it's a lot more difficult (although possible, more on that later), to salvage crystallized honey than it is to use a new spoon each time you dip into your honey jar. If you know you're guilty of this mistake, you can consider buying honey that comes in a squeezable container (like a honey bear), transferring the honey you have at home into a squeeze bottle, or putting some honey into a small container like a condiment cup or ramekin each time you use it to make tea.