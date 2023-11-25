Why You Should Think Twice Before Storing Honey In The Fridge

While it's true that honey is one of the few foods that rarely goes bad, its preservation relies heavily on how it's stored. Once it moves from the beehive to your kitchen, it must be kept at room temperature and away from direct sunlight. And don't refrigerate it: Your fridge is just the right temperature to make honey crystallize.

Crystallized honey is clumpy honey that has solidified into chunks and taken on a crunchy texture. It's still safe to eat and some people prefer honey this way, but it can no longer be drizzled onto your toast or into your tea.

Crystallization happens when the water and sugar in honey, which the bees harvest from nectar, separate. It's often a sign that your honey is good quality because commercially processed honey crystallizes more slowly than natural raw honey due to the trace amounts of beeswax and pollen found in the raw version. While it happens to all types of honey eventually, keeping it in the fridge is a guaranteed way to jump-start the process.