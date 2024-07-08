Cook Venison In Your Slow Cooker To Tame That Gamey Flavor

Even among carnivores, venison can be a pretty polarizing protein. While some might swear by a venison meatloaf that's loaded with flavor, others might politely decline. There's a good chance that aversion comes from the fact that venison has a reputation for being on the gamey side, and that word is often enough to turn many people away. There's good news, though: It doesn't have to be that way.

There's a few ways that you can get rid of that gamey flavor and take the edge off. Soaking venison in milk is one tried and true way of toning down the gaminess, and you can also opt for breaking out the slow cooker. Sure, you might have those friends, relatives, and neighbors who love the strong taste of their wild venison and cranberry sausages, but for those who haven't been sold on the idea of eating deer, cooking it low and slow will mellow out those overpowering flavors and might just turn venison into a staple.

It's also worth noting just what "venison" is, because while it's generally thought of as referring to deer, it's actually a much broader term. It also includes animals like reindeer, elk, moose, and antelope, and depending on where you live, you might also have access to these other types of wild meats. The slow cooker will be a valuable tool in the preparation of any of them.