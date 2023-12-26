For A Delicious Meatloaf Loaded With Flavor, Don't Sleep On Venison

A delicious meatloaf recipe can be made using several meat options. Meatloaf made with ground beef will be packed with a strong, savory flavor that can complement the equally strong tastes of bold toppings. Opt for a meatloaf made with ground turkey or ground chicken, and it'll have a subtle flavor that can blend well with rich toppings. Pork-based meatloaf will be succulent and a little sweet, so it'll likely pair well with savory sauces and glazes. While these are all great meat options that typically make the lists of most meatloaf recipes, there is another meat option that is seriously underrated: venison.

Ever wonder how delicious meatloaf would taste if it had a flavor profile of sweet, peppery, and earthy? Well, that's exactly how a bite of venison meatloaf would land on your tongue. Venison has distinctive, bold flavors because the meat comes from game animals — wild animals that are hunted. Venison meat typically derives from deer, but technically it can also come from elk, moose, caribou, or antelope. Each of these venison meats can be used in a meatloaf recipe to create a distinctively flavorful, meaty dish.