Soak Your Venison In Milk To Avoid That Gamey Taste

If you grew up eating meat solely from farm-raised animals like cows or pigs, chances are you might find the taste of venison and other wild game meats like boar, or elk, a bit on the gamey side. Wild game meat usually has a stronger taste than conventional beef or pork because the animals are more active in the wild, and therefore leaner. If you're not into the gamey taste of wild venison, what might be turning you off is the higher iron content, which can taste metallic. You can get rid of the gamey, metallic taste in your venison with a few simple steps and ingredients.

Before you cook your venison, place it in a resealable bag or container and submerse it in whole milk. Let it sit in the refrigerator for at least four hours, and no more than 12, before proceeding to cook it as you normally would. The calcium in milk contains enzymes that will tenderize the meat, and the main protein in milk will neutralize the gamey flavor. It won't be so un-gamey that it tastes like beef, but it's likely enough for those who prefer to avoid the taste. Milk is best (but nothing less than full-fat) because it will do the same job as more acidic liquids like vinegar or lemon juice, but won't leave the meat mushy.

If you want an extra punch of acidity you can use cultured dairy like buttermilk or yogurt in place of whole milk. Turn it into a marinade by seasoning the milk or yogurt with aromatics, herbs, and of course, salt.