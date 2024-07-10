The Foil Trick That Makes Building Tacos So Much Easier

The crunchy texture of hard-shell tacos adds another layer of enjoyment to everyone's favorite Tuesday night meal. However, unlike flour tortillas, hard corn varieties can be a little tough to manage when adding your taco ingredients. In this case, there's a neat little trick you can use to make building tacos a real breeze. All it requires is a bit of aluminum foil and minor effort on your part.

Take two sheets of aluminum foil and form them into a ball. Then, nestle your taco shell between the two foil balls to keep it steady. Use as many foil balls as you need for the number of tacos you're making. Now that the corn shells are upright, you can add a variety of ingredients (for a bit of inspiration, check out these fun and fresh taco recipes perfect for any occasion).

Along with making it easier to build a better taco, this trick allows you to get a layer of melty cheese to the top of your fillings. Simply sprinkle on some shredded cheese and relocate the taco-laden baking sheet to your oven for a few minutes.