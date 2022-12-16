Daily Meal's Exclusive Survey Uncovers The Best Cheese To Use For Tacos
Whether you're setting up a buffet-style taco station for a party, putting together a weeknight dinner for the family, or otherwise preparing a meal for a group, tacos are a delicious, easy dinner option. Plus, the food is easily customizable to fit any taste preferences or dietary restrictions. (If you're looking for inspiration for your next Taco Tuesday, check out these 20 taco recipes.)
High Tide Taco Bar states that traditional Mexican tacos typically include grilled meat, pico de gallo, and veggies on soft tortillas. Tex-Mex tacos, meanwhile, can get a little more inventive. Soft- or hard-shell corn or flour tortillas can be filled with meats, veggies, beans, and cheese.
Of course, everyone has an opinion on what the best way to make a taco is. To find out what the top choice for taco cheese is, Daily Meal asked more than 600 readers to vote for their favorite options.
Most people prefer more than one cheese
When it comes to the most popular cheese for taco night, Mexican Cheese Blend took 44.21% of the vote in Daily Meal's poll. According to Izzy Cooking, the bags of shredded cheese that you can pick up from your local grocery store typically include a mixture of cheddar, Monterey jack, queso quesadilla, and asadero cheeses.
One of those — queso — took the second slot, with 16.89%. Queso quesadilla cheese originated in Chihuahua, Mexico, according to Cheesemakers. The cheese has a low melting point, making it a creamy addition to your food. (Plus, it shares a name with a delicious dip.) In third place, with 15.89%, was cheddar cheese.
Close behind in fourth place was cotija cheese, with 14.57%. This creamy, crumbly cheese adds a little extra salt to tacos, per Isabel Eats. Finally, in last place, with only 8.44% of the vote, was Monterey jack. Though this cheese is often used in Mexican blends, it evidently doesn't hold up as well by itself.
Some people reject cheese completely
Though cheese can be a delicious addition to tacos, its addition to the dish is somewhat controversial. Boss the Kitchen states that traditional Mexican tacos are almost never served with cheese.
Some places will serve an all-cheese taco, which is typically made with cotija cheese, which doesn't melt when heated. But don't expect a blend of shredded cheese if you're going for a more authentic meal. Boss the Kitchen explains that the addition of shredded cheese to tacos is mostly used in Americanized versions of the food, though it's branched out to other parts of the world as well.
So, what's used in place of cheese? Some places will add crema: a slightly sour, thick cream. MasterClass states that it adds a little extra richness and tangy flavor to dishes. If you want to try making homemade crema in preparation for your next taco night, check out this cilantro-lime crema recipe.