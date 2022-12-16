Daily Meal's Exclusive Survey Uncovers The Best Cheese To Use For Tacos

Whether you're setting up a buffet-style taco station for a party, putting together a weeknight dinner for the family, or otherwise preparing a meal for a group, tacos are a delicious, easy dinner option. Plus, the food is easily customizable to fit any taste preferences or dietary restrictions. (If you're looking for inspiration for your next Taco Tuesday, check out these 20 taco recipes.)

High Tide Taco Bar states that traditional Mexican tacos typically include grilled meat, pico de gallo, and veggies on soft tortillas. Tex-Mex tacos, meanwhile, can get a little more inventive. Soft- or hard-shell corn or flour tortillas can be filled with meats, veggies, beans, and cheese.

Of course, everyone has an opinion on what the best way to make a taco is. To find out what the top choice for taco cheese is, Daily Meal asked more than 600 readers to vote for their favorite options.