One Of Ina Garten's Favorite Kitchen Tools Is A Must-Have For Leftovers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tips from Ina Garten to help you up your cooking game are the golden nuggets at-home cooks live for, which is why you are going to love the accessory she uses to help take care of leftovers. The Barefoot Contessa gave the New York Times a video tour of her East Hampton kitchen, where she showcased her favorite, essential kitchen tools and contraptions and among them was a Stretch-Tite 7500 plastic wrap dispenser.

This kitchen apparatus puts your traditional roll of plastic wrap in a box to shame. Garten explains that it is called a "Wrap'n Snap," and it is a favorite go-to when she needs to wrap-up and store food for future use. The cookbook author demonstrated the Stretch-Tite's effortlessness by pulling a piece of plastic wrap from it, pressing down on the cutter, and voila — a perfect sheet of this wrap is ready for whatever leftovers you need to wrap up. As she noted, this invention takes away all of the fighting that comes with a box of plastic wrap that produces ragged cuts and only wants to cling to itself.