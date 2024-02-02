The Plastic Wrap Hack For Way Easier Fridge Cleanup

Before adding the plastic wrap, start by deep cleaning your fridge. You'll have to remove all the contents, but once these barriers are in place, it will save you loads of time when the inevitable spill occurs. Be thorough — any debris left behind will stay trapped under the plastic wrap. Make sure to get all the gunk behind fridge drawers and use a disinfectant. Let the surfaces dry completely before sealing them in plastic.

Once the refrigerator is clean, tightly line each shelf with plastic wrap. Make sure to tuck the plastic over every edge and around all sides. On shelves that require multiple sheets, overlap the edges to prevent liquids from running underneath. The pliability of plastic wrap makes it an ideal material to thoroughly cover each shelf. However, if you don't like working with its (admittedly annoying) clinginess, you can try using wax paper. Wax paper is more opaque and will darken the interior of your refrigerator, but it will also catch spills and mitigate messes. When all surfaces are covered, you can re-pack your refrigerator as normal.

Now, when a container leaks or a sauce spills, you can quickly remove the messy item and simply toss the plastic wrap that was sitting underneath. The thin plastic barrier will prevent any refrigerator-wide catastrophes and keep the mess localized. Eventually, when the plastic wrap collects small stains and crumbs, you can swap it out for a fresh liner without breaking out the heavy-duty cleaning gear.