The Absolute Best Type Of Canned Tuna For Macaroni Salad

Anyone who's ever been to a cookout or potluck has most likely experienced the joy of macaroni salad. In addition to macaroni, traditional recipes often include ingredients like mayonnaise, bell peppers, celery, red onions, and assorted seasonings like garlic and onion powder. Tuna is a common addition to the recipe, as illustrated by this macaroni salad with tuna and bacon recipe. But you should select your tinned fish carefully for the best dish possible.

In this case, it's best to seek out canned tuna that's packed in water as opposed to oil. Keep in mind that oil-packed varieties have a heavier texture, which can make your macaroni salad a bit heavy when combined with mayo. Depending on the type of oil used for packing, the tuna may overpower the other flavors in the dish. On the other hand, water-packed canned tuna has a more buoyant texture and will allow the rest of the flavors to come through beautifully.