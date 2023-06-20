The Unique Science Behind Store-Bought Mocktails

Drinking is on the decline. According to World Finance, members of Gen Z are drinking 20% less than their Millennial counterparts, who in turn consume less alcohol than Gen X and the preceding Baby Boomers. The main factor driving this trend has been concern over the health effects of alcohol. This has sent waves of panic through the alcohol industry, but it's also opened up a new market for mocktails. Even as more people steer clear of alcohol, drinking remains deeply ingrained in social life, and those who choose not to drink often find themselves at odds with parties and other communal settings. It turns out, many of today's teetotalers want to drink, just not get drunk — but meeting this demand is more challenging than you might think.

Making your own mocktails at home can be quite easy, but creating shelf-stable versions you can buy in stores is a much trickier feat. You might think companies could just make regular cocktails minus the alcohol, but it's not that simple — thanks to a pesky little thing called chemistry. Alcohol has unique chemical properties that affect the way it tastes, feels, and interacts with other ingredients. You can't just swap the gin in a cocktail for water, since water won't absorb the same ingredients alcohol can. On top of that, there's the challenge of replicating alcohol's unique fiery flavor. It's all quite complex, but a slew of young companies have stepped up to meet this challenge with innovative technology.