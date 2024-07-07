What Exactly Is Takoyaki, And What Usually Goes Into It?

Though Japanese food is often known around the world for its delicate, delicious flavors and colorful presentation of dishes like sushi and sashimi, it's also a cuisine with no shortage of tasty appetizers. From the ever-versatile edamame to the colorfully-named Japanese okonomiyaki (which translates to "whatever you want, grilled") to the deceptively simple tempura vegetables, there are many great starters at Japanese restaurants. And one that's been gaining steam globally for years now is takoyaki.

Though they're both food items, "tako" and "taco" are pretty obviously different things, and "tako" in Japanese means "octopus" (another reminder that there are only so many sounds out there). That gives a pretty strong clue as to what takoyaki is: Fried orbs (roughly golf ball-sized) made out of wheat batter and octopus-based filling and served with various toppings. Though there's not one unified version of takoyaki, thanks to the variety of accouterments and fillings, the core remains fried octopus balls — and they're delicious.