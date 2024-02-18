Chimichurri Pork Shoulder Steaks Recipe

Chimichurri sauce, a condiment originating in Argentina, has been having a moment lately. While many cooks like to use it with steak (the Argentinian Pampas are cattle country, after all), developer Deniz Vergara feels that it goes nicely with more budget-friendly pork steaks, as well. As she says of this recipe, "These chimichurri pork shoulder chops are tender, juicy, and full of herby flavor."

Pork tends to be quite a bit cheaper than beef, and Vergara extols the virtues of pork steaks, calling them "really big and really tender with tons of marbling." She notes that the ones she's using in this recipe are ¾-inch thick, but if the ones you are using are thinner, you may need to adjust the cooking time accordingly. As always, you should be using a meat thermometer to make sure that the pork is cooked to the point where it's safe to eat (the proper internal temperature for pork is 145 F, per the USDA).