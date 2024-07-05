Here's Why Cardamom Is A Star Of Scandinavian Baking

When you sit down to a fresh cardamom bun with your morning coffee, perhaps you feel as if you're enjoying a meal fit for royalty. You wouldn't be far off, considering that hand-harvested cardamom is a precious and pricey spice, mostly enjoyed throughout history by upper-class citizens who could afford such a luxury.

But you may not imagine that you're participating in the legacy of a different kind of historical figure — that of the Viking. And yet, if you trace the history of a Scandinavian style cardamom bun to its origins, there's evidence that these horned explorers may be part of the reason you have your treat in the first place. It's posited that these adventurous travelers came across cardamom during their European expeditions, back when the spice was making its way from India along the trade route with a stop in what is now Istanbul.

Some historians suggest an alternate story, however, that takes us back as far back as the 8th century (with recorded evidence cropping up later, in the 13th century). This one suggests it was Moorish influence — not Viking — that was responsible for the cardamom craze in Scandinavian countries. But regardless of how the spice arrived there, hundreds of years later Scandinavian cultures still center on this delicious spice's flavor, which has become especially well known for its prevalence in pastries.