The Best Way To Store Watermelon To Achieve Ultimate Freshness

When you bring a watermelon home to eat right away, you'll want to make sure you choose the sweetest, juiciest melon you can find. Or, if you're planning ahead, you can buy a not-yet-ripe melon and let it rest for a few days so it'll be delicious by the time you're ready to slice it open. There are a few tips and tricks to finding the perfect watermelon that you can use to pick your fruit.

When you plan to eat the fruit will have the biggest impact on how it should be stored once it's brought into your kitchen. If you're eating the nutritious fruit soon after bringing it home, you can keep it at room temperature on the counter until you slice it up, so long as the temperature is right. Then, after it's sliced, it should be kept in the fridge in an airtight container. But if you're planning to let your watermelon wait for a bit before digging in, it should be kept intact in the fridge.